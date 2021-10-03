Following a spitting accusation from Man City employees, Liverpool has launched an investigation.

Liverpool is looking into an alleged spitting incident at Anfield after Manchester City filed an official complaint.

After a Liverpool fan allegedly spit at someone on Pep Guardiola’s team during Sunday’s 2-2 draw, City’s backroom staff have filed a formal complaint.

They believe the event, which most likely occurred in the Main Stand, was caught on camera and are looking to take the matter further with their hosts, according to reports.

Liverpool is aware of the complaint, according to The Washington Newsday, and has initiated their own inquiry to determine the entire specifics of what occurred.

An exclusion zone has been erected around the Anfield dugout, which the Premier League announced this week will remain in place for the remainder of the season.

This season, fans are further apart from the management and their personnel, but City believes they have evidence to back up their complaint.

When asked about the incident at full time, Pep Guardiola said he expects Liverpool would “take measures” to punish those involved.

“I’m very confident Liverpool FC will take measures to protect this guy,” he stated.

“Liverpool is bigger than this individual. Liverpool has a long history of contributing to the improvement of sport.

“There will always be people who do that.”