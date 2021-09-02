Following a positive covid-19 test, Olivier Giroud is a serious doubt for Liverpool’s Champions League match against AC Milan.

Olivier Giroud has tested positive for covid-19, making him a doubt for AC Milan’s Champions League opener against Liverpool.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal striker has made a strong start in Serie A, scoring two goals in his first two appearances.

Following his positive test, the World Cup winner will now begin a 10-day quarantine, making him a significant doubt for the match at Anfield on September 15.

Giroud will almost probably miss the Rossoneri’s next league match following the international break, which is against Lazio on September 12. He will have just been out of isolation for a few days before their match against Liverpool.

“After a molecular swab performed at home, Olivier Giroud tested positive,” AC Milan announced in a statement.

“The local health officials were notified right away. The player is alright, but he or she must remain isolated.

“It should be emphasized that Olivier has not spoken to the rest of the team since the Cagliari match.”

Despite the fact that he hasn’t spoken to the rest of the team, it raises doubts about who manager Stefano Pioli will start up front.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who will turn 40 in October, has not played since suffering a knee injury against Juventus in May.

In a press conference last week, Pioli stated that following the international break, he hoped to have Ibrahimovic and teammate Franck Kessie back in contention.

However, it is unclear whether the Swedish striker will be close to match fitness in time to face Virgil van Dijk later this month.

The remaining forwards in the Milan team are Rafael Leao, Ante Rebic, and 20-year-old Pietro Pellegri, but losing both Giroud and Ibrahimovic would be a significant loss.