Following a comment on Jordan Henderson’s Instagram, Liverpool supporters sent Jude Bellingham a message.

Liverpool fans have made their feelings over Jude Bellingham apparent once again, as the player’s recent performance for England has further increased demand.

The 18-year-old began in midfield against Andorra 4-0 at Wembley on Sunday, alongside Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

After the game, Henderson posted on Instagram, “Job done and nice to be back at Wembley,” writing, “Job done and fantastic to be back at Wembley.”

Hundreds of Reds responded to Bellingham’s flame and captain emoji with a single request: come to Liverpool.

“Come to Liverpool, we’re waiting for you,” one fan said.

“A future Liverpool player in the making,” said another.

“You know you may play with him [Henderson] at club level as well in January…” said one.

On Twitter, several fans echoed that feeling, with one saying, “I need to see Jude Bellingham in a Liverpool kit.”

“Can see why Birmingham retired the Bellingham shirt now…,” said another. Boy, he’s a class act, and he’ll be even better in a few years! Liverpool should be chasing him down.”

With a transfer cost of upwards of £25 million, the midfielder joined Borussia Dortmund in July of last year, becoming the most expensive 17-year-old in football history.

Following his departure, his old club Birmingham City opted to retire the number 22 shirt in order to honor “one of their own” and “inspire others.”

Bellingham has previously stated that former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is the only player past or present with whom he would “change shirts.”

Dortmund will almost definitely expect a large amount to let the England international go, and he will have plenty of choices if he chooses to join a Premier League club.

Liverpool fans are hoping to see Henderson and Bellingham team up in a Red shirt, as well as an England shirt, in the future.