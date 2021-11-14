Following a cab explosion, patients were evacuated and staff were led by police.

Following a cab explosion that killed one person, women were evacuated and transferred to other hospitals.

At 10.59 a.m. today, Sunday, November 14, emergency services were dispatched to the Liverpool Women’s Hospital after reports of a car on fire.

One person was murdered and another was injured after flames devoured a taxi at the entrance, according to Merseyside Police.

Emergency services have been called to Liverpool Women’s Hospital, and live updates are being provided.

The investigation is currently being led by Counter Terrorism Police, with Merseyside Police assisting, however it has not yet been designated a terror event.

Liverpool Women’s Football Club is still in good form.