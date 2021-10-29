Flooding from a leaking roof closes retailers in a large shopping center.

Today’s heavy rain flooded two establishments in a bustling Wirral retail park.

Flooding caused by heavy rain is believed to have come through the roofs of the businesses at Croft Retail Park in Bromborough, forcing Poundland outlet Pep & Co and Smyths Toys Superstore to close their doors.

After heavy rain at around 1.30pm, shoppers contacted The Washington Newsday to report that four stores in the retail park, including Next and JD Sports, were closed.

Next and JD Sports reopened immediately after and are not thought to have been harmed, although Smyths superstore aisles remained blocked to the public behind improvised barriers.

“Aisle closed due to floods,” read a notice posted on several of the barricades, which were staffed by personnel passing out toys to shoppers. Please ask a member of staff about anything beyond this point.”

Pep & Co was forced to close its doors while employees dealt with the consequences of the flooding, though it is claimed that preparations to reopen the store once staff received the “green light” were in the works.

Other stores in the shopping center were untouched, and business went on as usual.

Due to the “sheer volume of rain” that dropped in a short period of time, one witness told The Washington Newsday that water had entered the stores through the roof.

Earlier today, torrential rain pelted sections of Merseyside, with lightning and strong gusts also reported in some locations.

Wheelie bins were said to have landed on a roof at Aigburth, with photographs showing a damaged trampoline and slates falling to the ground in high wind compared to a “tornado” by one resident.

Flooding caused delays between Wigan and Huyton, and debris on the track on the Liverpool to Kirby route, believed to be a fallen tree, caused delays elsewhere on the network.