Five things to look out for in Liverpool training when Pep Lijnders takes over and a change of location is required.

Liverpool’s pre-season preparations continued in Austria on Friday afternoon with another pre-season training session.

The Reds are currently on the outskirts of Salzburg, taking in the sights and sounds while preparing for the 2021/22 season.

Jurgen Klopp has four pre-season matches to evaluate his players ahead of the new season, which begins on Saturday, August 14 at Carrow Road against Norwich City.

Klopp’s team also took part in another training session on Friday, which was broadcast live on the club’s YouTube and social media sites.

Here are five takeaways from the Reds’ most recent practice session.

Liverpool changed the location of today’s training from the one they’ve been using since arriving in Austria on Monday.

The Reds have relocated from the training site they had been using at Saalfelden, in the district of Zell am See in the Austrian state of Salzburg.

Not only has the weather been hit-or-miss, but the surface the Reds were using today is “significantly better” than the one used for the first four days of camp, according to LFCTV’s Peter McDowall.

The original 34-man squad that started training on Monday included a handful of senior players.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, and Mohamed Salah have all been photographed taking part in the various training sessions so far.

However, McDowall claims that a number of the club’s international stars will join Jurgen Klopp’s team in Austria “in the next couple of days.”

Pepijn Lijnders, the club’s assistant manager, may frequently be heard issuing commands on the club’s Inside Training feature.

And it was no different here, with the Dutchman leading a passing drill after a series of brief warm-up exercises.

The ECHO was able to pick up on some of what the 38-year-old said, with him repeatedly encouraging the players to be “organized.”

During the practice, the assistant manager wanted Liverpool’s players to “find rhythm” and be “dynamic.”

And his exclamations of “beautiful” and “I love.” The summary comes to a close.