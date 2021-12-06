Five new laws and rule amendments that you may have overlooked have been issued by drivers.

In the world of automobiles, a lot may happen in a short period of time.

However, it’s critical to stay up to date on the current driving laws, as breaking them could result in a fine or points on your license.

There have been several significant driving changes that you may have missed, ranging from tougher penalties to number plate regulations.

Under proposed new restrictions, older drivers will not receive penalty points on their licenses.

To keep yourself and others safe on the roadways, take note of the following rules and amendments.

In recent years, smart highways have sparked debate.

According to Confused.com, the issue is on using the hard shoulder as a running lane. Because it is being used in this manner, there is no designated space for drivers to pull into in the event of an emergency.

In response, Highways England amended the Highway Code to make driving in a lane marked with a red X illegal.

The red X indicates that a car has broken down on the hard shoulder, and drivers should avoid driving in this area.

Any driver considering a cross-European road trip will have to remove the GB label from their license plate.

The sticker, or magnet, will no longer be valid as of September 28th, and must be replaced with a “UK” sticker.

Any driver who has the GB designation on their license plate will need to purchase a sticker or obtain a new plate with the UK designation.

Because the United Kingdom is no longer a member of the European Union, British drivers must always carry a physical copy of a green card (which you may receive from your insurance) and their driving licenses.

Using a hand-held device to text or make a phone call while driving is already forbidden (unless in an emergency).

However, the government is reinforcing current rules, making it unlawful to use a hand-held cellphone while driving in almost all situations.

Anyone found using a hand-held device while driving will be fined £200 and receive six points on their license.

Drivers will be able to use devices such as a sat-nav “hands-free” while driving if they are secured in a. “The summary has come to an end.”