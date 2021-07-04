Five adolescent guys who have yet to return home

Five adolescent boys who went missing from their home are among those still the subject of urgent police appeals, as their bereaved families await news.

As efforts to locate the missing loved ones continue, police have turned to the public for assistance.

Concerns regarding their location are mounting.

Please take a moment to study the information on the folks listed below who have gone missing.

Brandon, 15, was last seen in the Worsley region of Greater Manchester on Tuesday, June 22. He was born in the town of St Helens.

Brandon is a slender white man with short brown hair and a light complexion. He stands 5ft 7in tall and has a slim physique. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black snood, blue t-shirt, black jacket, tracksuit, and Nike trainers when he was last spotted.

Please use this page to report Brandon if you see him. You can also contact 101 or the charity Missing People on 116 000, or follow @MerPolCC on Twitter.

The whereabouts of a schoolboy who went missing from home are being investigated by police.

On Tuesday, June 8, David Byers, 13, was last seen at his home in Kirkby.

He has a Liverpool accent and is described as white, roughly 5ft 7in height, slender body, dark brown trimmed hair, and hazel eyes.

David was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a grey Under Armour top, a black coat with orange toggles, and black and navy trainers when he was last seen.

Kirkby, Anfield, Walton, and Everton are all places which the schoolboy is known to frequent, particularly Everton Hill and Breck Road.

Merseyside Police are looking for any information that could lead to the 13-year-location. old’s

Please contact police via their online form if you have seen David or have any information.

Alternatively, send a direct message to @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or phone 101 or the missing people charity at 116 000.

Sam Sommerville, a missing youngster, is being sought by police.

Sam, 17, was last seen in the Widnes area around 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 25.

Cheshire Police identify him as a Caucasian male, 6ft 2in height, and slender. The summary comes to a close.