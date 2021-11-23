First look: A trailer for the new BBC police drama starring Martin Freeman, set in Liverpool, has been published.

The BBC has finally released the teaser for the much-anticipated police crime drama ‘The Responder.’

Despite the fact that the first look photographs for the new program, which will star Martin Freeman, the BAFTA and Emmy award-winning star of the ‘The Hobbit’ trilogy, were revealed almost six months ago, fans were overjoyed to see the official teaser earlier today.

Freeman, 50, is scheduled to play Chris, an urgent response officer, in a new drama written by ex-cop Tony Schumacher. He is best known for his roles as Tim Canterbury in the mockumentary ‘The Office’ and as Dr. John Watson in the BBC series ‘Sherlock.’

Viewers can expect to witness a completely different side of the Hampshire-born Golden Globe nominee in his next role, a crisis-stricken, ethically compromised, and unconventional cop, who will be sent to a series of night shifts on the beat in Liverpool.

Speaking about his newest production, ‘The Salisbury Poisonings,’ which is produced by Dancing Ledge Productions, “I knew right away that I wanted to be a part of The Responder and play Chris because Tony Schumacher’s writings were so original and honest. Nobody writes like Tony, and it’s been thrilling to be a part of the world he’s built.” Adelayo Adedayo (The Capture), Ian Hart (Tin Star), MyAnna Buring (The Witcher), Kerrie Hayes (The English Game), and Warren Brown will also star in the six-part series (Luther).

Along with newcomers Josh Finan and Emily Fairn, David Bradley (Afterlife) and Rita Tushingham (In The Flesh) will play roles.

Schumacher, a former Liverpool cop and author, said: “Martin Freeman was my fantasy casting when I was penning the character of Chris in the Responder.

“It’s thrilling to see a fantasy become a reality. Martin is a legendary British actor. He infuses the words I’ve been fortunate enough to give him with such a reservoir of talent and humanity.

“I can’t wait for people to watch his performance in this part; it’s one for which I feel extremely fortunate to have had a front-row seat.”

The new series is said to be a reflection of life on the front lines of the British police force's emotional extremes