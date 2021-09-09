Firefighters battling an arson attempt are pelted with bricks by yobs.

Teen yobs who set fire to a children’s play area then threw bricks at the firefighters who were sent to put it out.

On Tuesday night, near the Lifestyles sports centre in Walton, a tragic tragedy occurred at Walton Hall Park.

A fire in the play area was reported shortly before 9.30 p.m., and crews were dispatched.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered a burning climbing frame. However, before they could put it out, the yobs suspected of being involved began throwing bricks at them, forcing the crew to retreat and await police backup.

The kids dispersed after authorities arrived, and fire workers extinguished the blaze.

There were no injuries reported, but the event severely damaged a climbing frame, prompting the play area to be shuttered for safety reasons.

The search for the perpetrators is now underway, using CCTV and eyewitness accounts.

“I would ask to anyone who was in the area of Walton Hall Park on Tuesday evening and saw or heard anything strange to contact us,” Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy said.

“This is a needless crime that has resulted in damage to play equipment, robbing other children of their enjoyment.

“It is terrible that people then throw bricks at the responding fire crews, and those involved should be brought to justice. I would strongly encourage anyone with information to contact us.”

The teens started the fire by dragging wood and foam left outside the sports centre following a refurbishment and setting it alight, according to the Friends of Walton Hall Park volunteer organisation.

“We have worked hard every day for the last seven years alongside the community to develop the park for them and the visitors,” said Chrisie Byrne, who manages the Friends organization. The park is quite popular, and it is Liverpool’s fourth largest.

“We have never had to deal with arson or gangs on a daily basis, so seeing the devastation was shocking.

“We are more angry that the local children have lost out and will not be able to enjoy the benefits of this play area.”

