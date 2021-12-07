Fikayo Tomori issues a warning to Liverpool and teases a possible AC Milan strategy.

Before the final Champions League group encounter on Tuesday night, AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori believes his team is on par with Liverpool.

Liverpool will play at the San Siro, where Jurgen Klopp is likely to make sweeping changes despite the fact that promotion has already been clinched.

Milan’s qualification to the last 16 is still very much feasible, therefore the former Chelsea centre back will need his team to win all three points.

Tyler Morton is set to make his Liverpool debut as the club’s frantic festive fixture programme takes shape, with the Reds hosting Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday.

“It won’t be easy; they’re a high-intensity, high-quality team.” “They recently won the Champions League,” Tomori explained.

“English football is a high-octane sport. Tomorrow’s opponents have had tremendous outcomes, but we’ve also done a fantastic job, and we’ll have to give them a tough time, just as we did in the first leg.

“Liverpool is a fantastic team, but we are no match for them.”

The Reds faced AC Milan in game week one, and it was a thrilling match that ended with Liverpool winning 3-2.

“As a team, we’ve come a long way in a short amount of time,” Tomori remarked.

“Many of our players were playing in the Champions League for the first time away against Liverpool, but after five games, we have matured.”

“Now we must play another game in order to qualify.” We’ll have to defend effectively, but not just for the sake of not conceding, but also to play our game.” For years, Liverpool’s offensive has been feared around Europe, and it has been at its most potent so far this season.

“I believe Liverpool has scored over 100 goals per season in the last three to four years,” Tomori said.

“They are capable, but teamwork, not individual effort, is required.

“We must all run together, and that is exactly what we want to do, demonstrate enthusiasm,” said the group.