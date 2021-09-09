Fiddlers Ferry will be demolished to make way for 1,750 new dwellings and warehouses.

The Fiddlers Ferry power plant will be demolished to make way for 1,750 dwellings, warehouses, and low-carbon energy generation.

Despite being located in a neighboring area, the coal-fired plant had dominated the Widnes skyline for the past 50 years, but it was shut down in March 2020 as part of the Government’s aim to phase out coal by 2025 as part of its climate obligations.

Although the property was originally designated for “employment use” in Widnes Borough Council’s draft Local Plan in 2019, a revised version now aims to transform it into “a new sustainable residential community and a key ecological and recreational resource” with diverse uses.

The core of this includes 1,400 residences to be built by 2038, when the Local Plan’s current phase ends, with up to 350 further homes to be developed after that date.

Green Belt east of the power station would be evacuated to make way for the construction of 860 dwellings, while another significant area of Green Belt containing lagoons previously used for cooling the plant and storing ash would be freed to make way for 900 residences.

The lagoons and land that remain will be “improved to produce an ecologically significant new recreational resource.”

WBC’s updated plan now includes a 101-hectare employment land allocation, which is likely to include warehouses and low-carbon energy projects.

More than half of the larger 324-hectare enlarged site earmarked for redevelopment under the Fiddlers Ferry plans will be “devoted to parkland and recreational space,” according to the Local Plan.

The residences will be accompanied by a new primary school, health center, and stores, according to WBC.

WBC’s overall goal is to create at least 14,688 additional homes by 2038, including the Fiddlers Ferry property.

WBC has reduced the amount of Green Belt it expects to lose in the updated Local Plan, from 1,210 hectares in the prior plan to 580 hectares.

This is owing to the fact that the amount of time it covers has been reduced.

“Land at the former Fiddlers Ferry Power Station is a mixed-use potential site that will be developed to create a sustainable, well-designed, and distinctive,” the report said, outlining the recommendations for the Fiddlers Ferry.

