A mother who had complained of a sore throat died unexpectedly before she could marry her long-term spouse.

Lesley Perowne, from Warrington, had been suffering from a sore throat that was ‘growing worse and worse’ right before Christmas last year, before her throat swelled up and she noticed blood in her saliva.

The 51-year-old was diagnosed with Esophageal Cancer during a visit to her doctor, and despite the ‘poor survival rate,’ her family had high expectations that she would heal.

Fiancé Giuseppe Salamone had taken time off work to care for his girlfriend and their 17-year-old daughter Mia Salamone, and the couple had planned to marry this year.

“Lesley started chemo but she was puking it all up and it had to be halted due of difficulties,” Giusseppe’s brother Luca told The Washington Newsday.

“She couldn’t eat and eventually couldn’t drink, so radiotherapy was her last option.”

Despite the difficulties, Luca said they just received a phone call from Lesley with the good news that the cancer was diminishing and that her throat was finally opening up.

Lesley’s condition, however, quickly deteriorated, and doctors discovered a chest infection and a clot in her lung when she was taken to the hospital.

Sadly, she passed away on October 25th.

“We had a glimmer of optimism,” Luca remarked. They discovered a chest infection and planned to treat it.

“But then she vanished in a matter of days.” We were expecting her to pull through it, at least in the short term, so it came as a huge surprise.” Luca, who lives in Buckley, claimed his brother’s family has ‘debts heaped up’ as a result of their problems over the last year, and he and his wife Sally decided to help.

A fundraising was started to help cover the burial costs, and it quickly reached the £2,000 goal.

“Their backs were against a wall,” he continued. When individuals encounter someone in need, they are often astonished at how good they are.

“I didn’t expect the goal to be met in a matter of days.”

“Lesley was a strong-willed patient who was possibly the worst the hospital had ever seen..”

