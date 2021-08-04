Festival Gardens: a strange land in the middle of nowhere that contended for the city’s soul.

Festival Gardens, located in Liverpool’s urban sprawl, is one of the city’s more unusual nooks.

The site’s history is complex and far from straightforward, not simply because of its wide range of appearances over the years.

Throughout the garden’s 37-year history, there has been controversy, celebration, and social strife.

Whereas the architecture of, say, Liverpool’s Georgian quarter is a marvel that gracefully connects the timeline of Liverpool’s past to its future, the festival gardens have survived as a battered time capsule that is neither past nor present.

The gardens may now appear to be a conventional greenspace in the midst of a transformation, but the site nonetheless bears the scars of its varied past and dramatic journey over three decades.

It all starts in the early 1980s, when Liverpool’s social and economic fortunes had changed radically.

By 1980, the city’s washed-out appearance had become a vivid symbol for industrial decline and the fear of being left behind by deregulated economic policies that moved at breakneck pace.

With the Toxteth riots in 1981 generating national news, Tory MP Michael Heseltine, dubbed the “Minister for Merseyside,” was tasked with reversing the city’s apparent decline.

The 1984 Garden Festival was born out of a desire to promote tourism.

What was a badly polluted dock wasteland between Dingle, Aigburth, and Otterspool saw a miracle transformation to emerge in the original form of the Festival Gardens.

The event was touted as a “five-month pageant of horticultural brilliance and spectacular entertainment,” and it was officially launched by the Queen, who was accompanied by Margaret Thatcher, the then-Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The festival, which featured 60 carefully designed gardens, sculpture, and serene surroundings just a stone’s throw from the Mersey, was a hit with visitors, with an amazing total of 3.8 million people attending.

For many, though, the festival was only window dressing that did little to address the city’s fundamental problems: unemployment, deindustrialization, and racial tensions.

Those who saw past the Garden’s calm façade saw it as a background for protests against the Tory’s own form of gesture politics, which they saw as nothing more than a way of masking the reality of managed decline.

