Fernando Torres leads the way with three of Liverpool’s best-ever away outfits.

Because of the #NoHomeKit campaign by the homeless organization Shelter, away kits are a prominent emphasis this Christmas.

For the campaign, we’ve linked up with Shelter, and football clubs throughout the country will wear away or third kits to raise awareness of the rising number of rough sleepers and dangerous accommodation.

Fans are also urged to wear their away kits to games on Boxing Day or December 27, with Shelter aiming to raise donations to help combat the problem.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 180,000 households have been forced homeless, with families – many of whom have children – being placed in hostels that Shelter deems unsuitable.

As a result, we’re encouraging readers to wear their Liverpool away kits against Leicester on December 28th, and we’ve put together a guide to assist you choose which outfit to wear.