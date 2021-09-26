Federico Chiesa has been linked with Liverpool, with a £34 million move already agreed.

During the summer transfer window, Liverpool strengthened their defensive line by signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million.

Despite calls from certain fans for the club to conduct more business, the Reds only made one deal before the window closed at the end of last month.

Though no more transfers are possible until January, the transfer news continues coming, so here’s a round-up of the latest Liverpool rumours and gossip from across the world.

Federico Chiesa is a Juventus and Italy midfielder.

Calcio Mercato is an Italian outlet.

Chelsea is apparently preparing a second bid for the Juventus star in 2022, as they want to improve their attacking options.

The Blues are said to have launched a surprise £85 million bid for the Italy international during the summer transfer window, but the Serie A club turned it down.

Chelsea will now try their luck in signing Chiesa, according to Calcio Mercato, and are anticipated to approach the European heavyweights in the coming months.

Liverpool is also said to have expressed considerable interest in the forward.

He joined Juventus on a two-year loan from Fiorentina in September 2020, although Juventus has an obligation to buy him for £34.3 million at the end of the season.

Yves Bissouma, a midfielder for Brighton.

Fichajes is a Spanish outlet.

Liverpool and Brighton have apparently reached a ‘agreement’ for the midfielder to join them in the January transfer window.

The Reds reportedly approached the Seagulls about a prospective deal for the Mali international during the summer transfer window.

Bissouma, though, was not among those the Reds considered a possibility at the time, according to The Washington Newsday at the time.

However, according to Fichajes, the Reds have struck a ‘agreement’ for the 25-year-old, who will cost around £30 million if the transfer is completed.

Erling Haaland is a forward for Borussia Dortmund.

Sport 1 is a German publication that is distributed through the Mirror.

Hans-Joachim Watzke, the chief executive of Borussia Dortmund, has refuted recent reports that his team’s financial condition may compel them to sell Erling Haaland next summer.

The forward, who is 21 years old.