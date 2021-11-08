Fears of an increase in covid cases have prompted calls for intervention.

Concerns have been made in Knowsley about rising covid levels, with one union claiming that action is ‘urgently needed’ before it’s too late.

UNISON in Knowsley has urged the council to ‘not wait for the government,’ but to take further safety precautions before the’situation worsens.’

Karen Greer, the branch’s organizer, said they’d like to see social distance measures reintroduced in the workplace; if this can’t be maintained, wear face coverings; and those who can work from home full-time should be free to do so.

After a strange tornado, a man is still living with holes in his roof.

“This should not come as a surprise to Knowsley,” Karen said, “since UNISON made clear when the measures were relaxed that if the situation worsened as we approach the winter time, we would be calling for measures to be reinstalled.”

Covid limitations were loosened in England on July 19, however the UK government is allegedly considering alternatives to address the significant surge in Covid cases.

Facemasks, for example, are now suggested in crowded and enclosed locations, but they may be legally mandated again in the future as part of “Plan B” contingency preparations.

The government is ‘dithering and delaying,’ according to Knowsley UNISON, which represents many staff from Knowsley Council and Housing Trust, among others.

“We’ve reached an agreement with the council,” Karen stated. We were told that the mitigations we requested would not be granted because they were following government guidelines.

“In some regions of the country, local governments have been pushed to go above and beyond what the government is stating.

“In response to the increased coronavirus infections in Knowsley, we’ve conducted surveys with our members, and this is what they’re saying.” We will speak with our members more to gauge their opinions and take into account what they have to say, but we are dissatisfied.

“We believe the government is waffling and dragging its feet. We prefer to stick to science, which is what we’ve always done.

“We’re terrified of the coming winter.” Not just Knowsley, but the entire world has suffered, and we must act immediately.

“We interact with Knowsley Council and other trade unions on a regular basis, and we recognize that some people cannot work from home full-time.”

Karen went on to state that during the meeting, several items had been agreed upon. “The summary has come to an end.”