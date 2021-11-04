Faye Winter of Love Island has had her lip filler removed and she now has a completely different appearance.

Faye Winter flaunted her new look after her lip filler was removed.

After an accident during a challenge in the villa, the Love Island star recently revealed that her lips were now uneven.

Faye stated, “As you may have seen, one side is larger than the other, and this was due to a fun challenge at the villa.

I’ve developed a bump beneath my chin that I’ve never experienced before.

“Prior to that, it was not anyone’s or any practitioner’s fault; it was simply due to the issue, which has grown in size.

“So I’m going to have them all dissolved and then have my natural lips, which I haven’t seen in years, replaced next week.”

Faye later stated on Instagram after the treatment that her lips had returned to their natural state.

She stated, ” “Yes, these are my natural lips right now, guys; thank you so much for the letters expressing your appreciation for the look without the filler.

“But you know me, I’ll tell it like it is, and I like it that way.”

“So, I’m going to chuck all of your wonderful compliments out the back window of the car because I’m having filler put back in, is the bottom line,” she says.