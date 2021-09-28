Fans want to see Naby Keita and James Milner in Liverpool’s line-up against Porto.

Liverpool supporters have picked their preferred starting lineup for tonight’s UEFA Champions League match against Porto.

The Reds defeated AC Milan 3-2 at Anfield in their first group stage meeting over two weeks ago.

In a tense, hard-fought match at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Porto and Atletico Madrid drew 0-0.

Liverpool’s defense struggled in the Premier League over the weekend, and when asked to name their starting lineup for tonight’s match, fans chose to make several changes to the backline that drew 3-3 with Brentford.

As usual, the Brazilian gets the nod between the sticks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has not traveled to Portugal, therefore fans anticipate the 35-year-old to fill in at right-back, like he did earlier this month against Crystal Palace.

Only the defenders intend to preserve their positions.

Fans want to see him again after he started the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Fans have backed him to replace Andy Robertson since he has been one of Liverpool’s best performers so far this season.

He maintains his position.

There will be no respite for Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, as fans anticipate him to be called upon once more.

Has recovered from his injuries and is on his way to Porto. Fans want him to start instead of Curtis Jones.

Fans expect him to start after one of Liverpool’s stronger performances against Brentford at the weekend.

A goal against Porto is one of his favorite things to do.

On Saturday, he started over Roberto Firmino, and fans expect the same tonight.