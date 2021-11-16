Fans throughout Merseyside are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter.

The first Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was released 20 years ago.

J.K Rowling rose to fame as a world-renowned novelist after penning a series of books about the ‘Boy Who Lived,’ a little boy who discovered he was a wizard.

The seven fantasy novels were a worldwide success and were adapted into eight films, which are still popular today.

But what makes the wizarding world, in which Harry Potter and his pals – Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley – and antagonist Lord Voldemort – are so popular all the time?