Fans reveal Meena’s next victim as the Emmerdale survival challenge begins.

Emmerdale viewers believe they’ve discovered Meena Jutla’s next victim.

The famous soap continues to explore the love triangle between the show’s main villain, David Metcalfe, and Victoria Sugden on Friday’s episode.

After seeing Victoria peeking in his and Meena’s bedroom in an episode earlier this week, the character played by Matthew Wolfenden begged her to leave.

Following last month’s gun siege, Victoria declared her love for David by asking him to take a bullet for her.

The episode began in Victoria’s home, where Ellis had spent the night on the couch after a wild night out.

This encounter seemed to bring out David’s jealousy, and he stated how much he loves Victoria tonight.

As part of Super Soap Week, the Emmerdale characters will face a survival challenge, and David made the confession in the woods when he believed they were alone.

The evil Meena, on the other hand, was hiding in a nearby tent and heard everything.

After brutally murdering Leanna throughout the summer, fans of the program speculated about who Paige Sandhu’s character might kill next.

Victoria’s fans on Twitter warned her to be on the lookout because she could be next.

“Meena has heard everything,” Ryan remarked. Victoria, keep an eye on your back.” “Meena is absolutely going to go after Vic nooo,” @corriedalexo said. “I knew Meena was listening someplace,” Jodi said, “so you better watch your back Victoria.” “Victoria needs to guard her back now that Meena knows!” Dion tweeted. The program concluded on a grim note, with Meena convincing Ben to allow her and Victoria team up during next week’s challenge, confirming viewers’ fears.

Meena was messing with Victoria’s equipment as David Metcalfe was serenading the camp with a rendition of American Pie.

“This’ll be the day that I die,” she sang sarcastically as the credits rolled.