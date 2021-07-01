Fans respond to reports that a £36 million signing is on his way to Liverpool.

Ibrahima Konate shared a snapshot on his Instagram account that suggested he was on his way to Liverpool for £36 million.

After joining on a permanent basis from RB Leipzig in May, the defender became the Reds’ first summer acquisition.

After the team paid his £36 million release clause to the Bundesliga side, the Frenchman signed a five-year contract.

After injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip destroyed Liverpool’s championship defense prospects last season, the defender’s signing will provide much-needed reinforcement to the squad.

And Reds supporters were given hope that the French Under-21 international had arrived in Merseyside ahead of schedule as he shared a photo of himself at Nice airport yesterday, indicating that he was on his way to Liverpool.

The 22-year-old was on vacation in the south of France, and the caption on the photo said, “Thank you for this trip in Cannes, big employer.”

The photo hints that anxious Liverpool fans will not have to wait long for the much-anticipated arrival in a red shirt.

One fan even speculated that Konate would arrive early in order to meet up with van Dijk before the official start of pre-season, boosting Liverpool’s center-back preparations ahead of the new season.

When the move was finalized on Thursday, Konate officially became a member of Jurgen Klopp’s team, and he is expected to join the Reds for the first time on July 12 at the start of pre-season training.