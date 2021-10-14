Fans predicted a pregnancy bombshell after Imran’s one-night stand on Coronation Street.

On Wednesday, the identity of Imran Habeeb’s one-night stand was disclosed, causing a stir on the Cobbles.

Imran confessed to Toyah that he had cheated on her in the first episode.

Recognizing his error, he expressed regret and promised Toyah that he would never do it again.

Dianne Buswell, the host of Strictly Come Dancing, has issued a statement following Robert Webb’s departure from the show.

The biggest surprise occurred when Imran ran into his lover in a dark alley after telling Toyah he was going shopping, according to the Mirror.

Viewers were taken aback when they learned that the lady Imran had spent the night with was Abi Franklin.

Imran wanted to know if Abi was going to tell Kevin Webster or if she was going to keep her mouth shut.

Abi screamed at him, saying she has more important things to worry about and that she won’t jeopardize her relationship with Kevin.

But soap fans believe the narrative will continue, and some have even predicted that Abi will become pregnant as a result of the one-night encounter.

Someone said on Twitter: “They could’ve picked anyone, but they went with Abi. Why? #Corrie.” Another person stated: “”Abi will get pregnant #Corrie,” said another, while a third said, “Abi. Wow. That #corrie was so unexpected.” Added a fourth viewer: “Abi, Abi, Abi, Abi, Abi, Abi, Abi, Imran, what were you thinking?! #Corrie.” Another person who was taken aback by the news tweeted: “#Corrie #Corrie #Corrie #Corrie # Abi was the one!!! Abi is Imran’s other woman!” “No way he slept with Abi #corrie,” someone else tweeted, dismissing the revelation.