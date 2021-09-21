Fans of the Great British Bake Off already know who won the competition.

On Tuesday night, the Great British Bake Off returned to the screens with a new crop of amateur bakers.

After just one round, though, people had already predicted who would win the show.

Bakers were required to produce small rolls for judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in the signature task.

Normal mini rolls, on the other hand, were not in order, as some contenders went all out.

Jurgen, a 56-year-old man, was one of them.

Jurgen, an IT specialist from Germany’s Black Forest, relocated to the UK in 2003 with his wife and children and now lives on the Sussex coast.

He also made Black Forest mini rolls for the first challenge.

Prue and Paul praised his bake for being neither too sweet nor too sour.

As a result, fans predicted that Jurgen would win the competition.

“Jurgen is going to win, I can feel it,” one tweeted.

“Jurgen for the win,” Lucy wrote. Humprey the rabbit with Black Forest mini rolls Amazing.”

“Jurgen will win the whole thing!” exclaimed another.

“Jurgen is already my winner, and I will not hear any more arguments,” Lewis wrote.

After getting tested for the virus and self-isolating, the cast and staff of the 11th season moved into Down Hall Hotel near Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, for the duration of filming.

At the age of 20, Peter Sawkins, an Edinburgh accounting and finance student, was crowned the show’s youngest-ever winner.

In the show’s decade-long history, he was also the first winner from Scotland.