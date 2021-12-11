Fans of Strictly Come Dancing are all saying the same thing about one of the judges on tonight’s show.

The celebrities and their professional partners have advanced to the semi-finals of Strictly Come Dancing.

The four surviving couples will perform two routines in the penultimate week of the season in the hopes of making it to the big final next week.

The pressure is on Odudu and Widdrington, who finished last week in the bottom two.

It’ll be a dramatic couple of nights as each pair gives it their best, but as Saturday’s episode began, one of the judges distracted many spectators.

With thick curly hair and a sequinned rainbow jumpsuit, Motsi Mabuse was certainly dressed to please.

The judge, who is 40 years old, had a stunning appearance, and viewers were quick to comment on it.

“I want to be Motsi – she looks AMAZING in that glittery jumpsuit & FABULOUS hair,” Pritha Bardham wrote on Twitter.

“Obsessed with Motsi’s entire appearance tonight, she is a QUEEN,” @lizi victoria said.

“I want to wear Motsi’s dress every day for the rest of my life!” commented @emmadoeswords.

@ the lbb wrote: “@MOTSI MABUSE has been chosen as the winner. Wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wo “with three emojis of fire