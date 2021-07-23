Fans of Love Island applaud the ‘dangerous’ new Islander for kicking off the season.

Tensions exploded on tonight’s episode of Love Island, which was yet another tense episode.

On yesterday’s episode of the famous ITV2 show, three new candidates arrived, throwing the contestants’ dynamic into disarray.

Toby Aromolaran stirred fury in the villa earlier this season when he abandoned Kaz Kamwi for University of Liverpool alumni Chloe Burrows, and he is now embroiled in even another controversy after catching the attention of new Islander Abigail Rawlings.

Despite the fact that he is already married to Chloe, the 27-year-old from Beaconsfield set her sights on the semi-professional player.

Toby’s linking of the new Islander’s arm offended Chloe, and he refused to acknowledge he wasn’t interested in getting to know her, despite Toby acknowledging later in the episode that Abigail is “dangerous.”

After the way in which Chloe and Toby got together, Abigail declared flatly that Chloe was getting a taste of her own medicine, and fans of the program praised her candor on Twitter.

“Abi went to have that conversation only to add salt to the wound,” Gaby explained. #LoveIsland She’s a vixen, and I adore her.”

“Abi is exactly what this season needed, since that drama gal #LoveIsland,” Lauren tweeted.

“I’m so here for this craziness from abi, let the romance of Toby and Chloe burrrnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn

“Abigail knows exactly how to play this game,” Jane remarked. #LoveIsland has finally begun.”

“#loveIsland has finally begun,” Josh said. This is exactly the kind of drama we’ve been looking for.”

In the last segment of the show, Toby elected to recouple with Abigail, but Chloe was saved from leaving the Villa when she teamed up with Hugo.