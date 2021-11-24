Fans of ITV’s Coronation Street were taken aback by Leanne Battersby’s abrupt makeover.

Fans of Coronation Street were thrown off by Leanne Battersby’s abrupt transformation in tonight’s episode.

The long-running soap is still delving into the traumatic aftermath of Super Soap Week, when Natasha Blakeman was mistakenly shot.

Natasha died as a result of her injuries, leaving behind her son Sam, who is played by Jude Riordan from St Helens.

After the death of his mother, Sam has become deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly de

Nick mentioned in Monday’s episodes that Sam is overcome with regret over his last words to his mother and is having difficulty processing her death.

After their first appointment with the psychologist, Leanne, Nick, and Sam returned home in the first half of tonight’s double header.

During the poignant passages, however, viewers on Twitter were distracted by the fact that Leanne Battersby’s voice was noticeably hoarse than usual.

“Is it just me, or does Leanne sound a little hoarse?” Jamal wondered.

“What’s up with Leanne’s voice?” Lewis continued.

“Is there a frog in your throat, Leanne?” wrote another person.

“Have a Strepsil, Leanne,” Laura said.

“Leanne doesn’t sound too good, does she?” Georgia observed.