Fans of I’m A Celebrity have noticed a flaw in Richard Madeley’s response to the challenge.

In the first trial of Monday’s episode of the popular ITV show, the veteran broadcaster was joined by Arlene Phillips.

They were competing for a chance to win a special prize for their camp by defeating Louise Minchin and Matty Lee.

A flame and fuse were affixed to a secured box containing a cake and given to the celebrity.

They had to answer a series of questions about their fellow contestants, and the pair who received the most correct answers got to take their cake home to their camp instead of destroying it.

Richard and Arlene got the most questions right and won the trial, which meant they got to take home a slice of cake for their campmates.

As he bit into the cake back in the Clink, the announcer was gushing over it and waxing poetic about the award.

“My taste receptors were joining in a harmonic chorus of ecstasy,” he explained. “It’s better than any cake I’ve ever had.” “I’ve never appreciated cake as much as I do right now,” Arlene continued. However, since they were only on their second day, people following the show on Twitter noticed how the overwhelming reactions didn’t auger well for the rest of their time on the show.

“It’s rather horrible that they haven’t even been in a week and they are acting like that about cake,” one user commented.

“It’s been two days, and they’re acting like they’ve never eaten cake before,” said another.

“The celebs were eating the cake like they’d never tasted one before,” a third said.

“24 hours of being sat outside in Wales and the stars act as though they haven’t seen a cake in months,” a fourth tweeted.