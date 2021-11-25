Fans of Coronation Street speculate on Roy Cropper’s next move once he is ‘written off the show.’

After more than two decades on the cobbles, Roy Cropper has been written out of Coronation Street.

Roy’s Rolls café proprietor has been in thousands of episodes since 1995, and has played a major role in some of the ITV soap’s most dramatic and sad storylines.

Roy has had another trying year in Weatherfield, following his role in the sinkhole collapse last month and his current struggle after encouraging Abi not to kill Corey Brent.

Roy, a sincere man, has been forced to make a number of lies to the police, and with this weighing heavily on his mind, he has decided to flee the country.

Roy has relocated to South America, where he will be providing food to conservationists.

Roy departed the street in a taxi without looking back, despite the pleas of his numerous loved ones.

ITV has not confirmed that this is David Neilson’s final appearance, so it’s possible that he’ll return at some point in the future.

And it appears that many Corrie fans believe Roy will return.

“They didn’t use the special credits, therefore Roy will be back,” groffcore commented on Twitter.

“I wonder how long Roy will be gone,” Bredrew2 commented.

Hannah Forest wrote on Twitter: “I believe the actor is simply taking a break. Coronation Street’s Roy Cropper” Others are hoping that Roy actor David Neilson will be a contestant on I’m A Celebrity…

“David is coming inside the Castle?” one woman wrote in a Coronation Street fan group on Facebook, while another added, “How fantastic would that be?!”

Simon Gregson, who plays Steve McDonald in Corrie, arrived at the North Wales camp on Wednesday.