Fans of Coronation Street are ‘gutted’ after a character’s death is predicted for Super Soap Week.

As this year’s Super Drama Week gets begun, the popular ITV soap promises that next week’s episodes will be “deadly.”

As emotions in Wetherfield begin to build, fans of the show have been debating who might be slain.

Viewers were especially worried about Aadi Alahan’s safety when he was seen trying to plan a camping trip to help Dev get over Natasha in tonight’s episode.

The Coronation Street teen is left struggling for his life after a terrifying car explosion, according to a first peek at next week’s episodes.

Fans of the program were pleading on Twitter not to kill off the character, who was shown being so compassionate to his father in the first half of Friday’s double header.

“Please don’t let Aadi die next week,” tweeted @RyanGTweetsTV.

India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) added: “Aadi is going to pass away. There are all of the soap cues. I’m devastated.” “Please don’t kill off Aadi next week,” tweeted @JamieNews81. “Adore Aadi, that’s the tweet,” tweeted @englishjen2. “No one is safe” in Wetherfield next week, according to a terrifying clip published earlier on Monday.

In the run-up to Halloween, Weatherfield is going to be hit by a torrential storm, as we see the ground open up beneath Jenny Connor and end with a terrified Leanne confronting a homicidal Harvey.

On October 18, Coronation Street will begin its lethal week of drama.