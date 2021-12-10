Fans have crowned Divock Origi, Mohamed Salah, and Diogo Jota as the new King of the Kop.

Liverpool supporters have voted for who they think should be this week’s King of the Kop once again.

Last weekend, Jurgen Klopp’s side won a thrilling late victory away to Wolves, keeping pace with Manchester City and Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

Every week, we’ll present our top ten Liverpool players, with the best being named Player of the Week. To see this week’s results, simply create an account and log in to see who won.

1. Origi Divock

After his late heroics clinched the 1-0 win at Molineux, the Belgian was dubbed King of the Kop by Reds fans this week.

Origi went on to win the race at the San Siro just a few days later, capping off an incredible week.

Mohamed Salah, No. 2

It’s safe to say that if it hadn’t been for Origi’s big effect last weekend, the Egyptian would have been named king this week.

Salah continued to show why he is the Reds’ most essential player with two goals against Everton, an assist for the victory at Wolves, and an equaliser in Milan.

Jordan Henderson is number three.

Liverpool’s captain has earned himself a berth in the top three after reaching a third straight agreement this week.

Henderson grabbed an assist and put in another strong performance at Goodison Park after scoring the opener in the Merseyside derby.

Andy Robertson is number four.

Following his comeback from injury, Robertson has moved into the top five after impressing in the starting XI.

He had two assists in the derby triumph at Goodison Park last week, as well as a clean sheet at Molineux.

Virgil van Dijk, No. 5

Our top five is completed by Reds skipper Virgil van Dijk, who has a first quarrel this week.

In the win over Wolves, the Dutchman was a dominant force and supplied a key ball to Salah in the last stages.

Thiago Alcantara is number six on the list.

It wasn’t quite as impactful as the previous week, but it was another excellent week for the Spanish midfielder, who appears to be improving at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is number seven on the list.

After yet another great performance by Klopp’s players, our inaugural fans’ King of the Kop comes in at number seven this week.

For the, it’s a creative hotspot. “The summary has come to an end.”