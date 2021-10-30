Fans can vote for the starting lineup they want to see against Brighton.

With a win over Brighton at Anfield on Saturday, Liverpool will keep their unbeaten start to the season going.

The Reds have won back-to-back dramatic away victories, including a spectacular 5-0 victory at Old Trafford over their bitter rivals Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp may face a difficult assignment against Brighton, as the Seagulls are currently in fifth place. Last season, despite Liverpool’s injury difficulties, Graham Potter’s side triumphed 1-0 in the same match and also drew with the Reds at the Amex.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in great form after last weekend’s performance, and Jurgen Klopp has been bolstered by Naby Keita’s rapid comeback from injury.

But how do Liverpool fans want their team to line up against Brighton? Using our interactive widget, The Washington Newsday has taken a detailed look at who fans have voted for.

Alisson

This is a decision that does not need to be debated. The Brazilian goalkeeper is one of the greatest in the world, having already maintained five clean sheets this season.

He’ll be hoping to repeat his feat against the Seagulls after keeping United at bay last week.

Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahaima Konate, Virgil van Dijk

The backline from Liverpool’s triumph at Old Trafford has been retained.

Despite the fact that three of the four positions are uncontested, Konate was making only his second league start against United.

However, supporters believe the Frenchman has done enough to put him ahead of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita

Curtis Jones has been brought in to replace the injured James Milner in midfield, while Naby Keita looks certain to miss the game against Brighton.

After being stretchered off at Old Trafford after a red-card tackle by Paul Pogba, the Guinea international has recovered rapidly, having just suffered bruises rather than a more serious injury.

Jones came in for Milner at Old Trafford, and with Thiago and Fabinho now absent, Jurgen Klopp is likely to give him the nod.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane are three of the best players in the world.

The free-scoring frontline of Liverpool will look to do more of this. “The summary has come to an end.”