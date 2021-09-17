Fans are taken aback when they see a celebrity lookalike on The Chase contestant.

On today’s episode of The Chase, viewers were stunned to see a participant dressed as a celebrity lookalike.

Christopher is originally from the West Midlands, although he now lives in Merseyside as a former cruise ship entertainer.

The 36-year-old science teacher sat in seat four, and he informed Bradley Walsh that if he won a financial reward on the ITV show, he wanted to create an LGBTQ+ inclusive café.

“You should come and open it, Brad,” he added.

“I have a lot of ideas, but it’ll be years before they come to fruition. First and foremost, I need to win some money.”

Christopher put in an exceptionally impressive performance, earning £4,000 in the cash-builder before beating Mark Labbett in the head-to-head.

Throughout his performance, though, admirers flocked to Twitter to comment on how much he resembled TV host James Corden.

“Seat 4 – James Corden lookalike,” Katherine said.

“This dude on #TheChase is James Corden’s double,” Catherine said.

“James Corden making a guest appearance on #TheChase tonight,” Millie tweeted.

“James Corden could make a fine living as a Christopher lookalike,” Jason said.

On today’s program, Christopher was joined by Emma, Dhiren, and Julie, who proved to be a formidable team as they all advanced past Mark Labbett to battle for a total prize of £19,000.

In the Final Chase, the squad gained 15 steps, but they ran across The Beast, who was in imperious form, and he caught them with 50 seconds left.