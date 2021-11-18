Fans are ‘disgusted’ after a concert was canceled due to a Christmas tree.

A concert was canceled 20 minutes before it was scheduled to begin due to health and safety concerns raised by a Christmas tree.

The Blackheart Orchestra was scheduled to perform at Southport’s Atkinson Theatre Friday night, but the performance was canceled owing to “health and safety” concerns.

The artists rushed to Facebook to explain why they were forced to cancel at such short notice, describing it as “the most fantastic evening.”

They explained: “We are heartbroken and outraged that tonight’s concert at the Southport Atkinson Theatre was canceled due to Sefton Council’s decision to erect a Christmas tree outside the theatre on the same day that our show was scheduled to take place, causing a ‘health and safety’ issue in which emergency services were unable to gain access to the theatre.

“As a result, the show was canceled barely 20 minutes before it was scheduled to begin.”

"We pity everyone who traveled from Newcastle, South Manchester, Preston, and Wigan to see us; many of you have booked hotels and taken time off work;

“We will be there for you every step of the way. Our fans are our most significant assets; without you, there would be no music, and we REFUSE to see you abused by this nonsense.” The Southport BID-funded and-organized Christmas tree was placed in front of the Sefton Council-run Atkinson Theatre.

The cancellation was described as “disgusting” by one enthusiast.

After the show was canceled, Sefton Council explained that it was due to the installation being organized at “very short notice.”

“Southport’s Christmas Tree is installed, maintained, and paid by the Southport Business Improvement District, not Sefton Council,” a representative for Sefton Council stated.

“We recognize that the structure’s installation is a delicate and complex process, and we request that all efforts be made to ensure that these activities do not conflict with or disrupt an event at The Atkinson.”

“Unfortunately, we were only notified about this year’s installation at the last minute, after a music event had already been planned.”

"After that, we sought assurances."

