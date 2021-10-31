Famous spouse of Corrie Leanne Battersby actress, miscarriage tragedy, and co-star conflict

Since her debut in 1997, Leanne Battersby has been a much-loved character on Coronation Street.

Jane Danson plays the role, who was introduced as part of Wetherfield’s “family from hell” when she was 18 years old.

Leanne left the series in 2000 after a tumultuous few years that included drug misuse and a failed marriage to Nick Tilsley.

When the problematic character returned in 2004, fans were overjoyed, and she has remained a mainstay ever since.

She was involved in one of the more dramatic plot lines in the most recent Super Soap Week, and the 42-year-old continues to play one of Coronation Street’s significant characters.

Harvey Gaskell, who had escaped from prison to wreak his revenge on Leanne, held her prisoner at the café.

The Super Soap Week episodes will be “deadly,” according to Coronation Street, as Leanne cryptically intimated that it will be her character that is killed off.

“Well, it’s been a fantastic 24 years…” she said on the official Corrie Twitter account celebrating Harvey’s comeback.

Despite Jane’s survival, the story came to a tragic conclusion when the bloodthirsty Harvey shot Natasha Blakeman in a case of mistaken identification.

This week’s episodes focused on the aftermath of Super Soap Week, and Leanne appears to be ready to prolong her acclaimed run on the show.

Away from the screen, the Corrie veteran is married to actor Robert Beck, who is one half of a soap star power couple.

From 2008 until 2009, Robert co-starred with Jane on Coronation Street as Jimmy Dockerson, Tony Gordon’s henchman.

Robert, on the other hand, has been in a number of other prominent operas, including Brookside, where he had a breakout role as Peter Harrison, and Emmerdale, where he had a 29-episode run.

Despite the fact that the couple compete in different soaps, the actor currently plays Fergus Collins in Hollyoaks, and Jane has stated that there is no rivalry in their home.

“He’s been in the soap industry on and off for a while,” she told the Mirror, “so there’s always a little bit of banter and we go over each.”

“The summary comes to an end.”