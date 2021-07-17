Families at Formby Beach are concerned about ‘panting dogs,’ thus a warning has been issued to pet owners.

Merseyside is fortunate to have several fantastic beaches right on our doorstep, and many people are making the most of them this weekend.

Today’s high is expected to be 28°C, and there’s no better way to cool off than a swim in the water and some time in the sand.

Many families have already arrived at Formby Beach, and drivers have been advised to avoid the area due to overcrowding. Anyone else wishing to visit has been advised to use public transportation.

The popular beach is already packed with families enjoying a hot day out, but some visitors are concerned about the number of dogs they’ve spotted.

“Why are people taking dogs to the beach?” one viewer said on our Facebook Live from Formby Beach. These people will remain there all day since the sand will be too hot for their paws.”

“Argh, so many dogs already panting,” complained another. Leave those at home, please. Okay, you can go to the beach, but you must leave your pets behind.”

Despite the fact that Formby is a dog-friendly beach, some visitors have expressed concern that the temperature is too hot for them.

If you’re intending on taking your four-legged friend to one of Merseyside’s lovely beaches today, the veterinary charity PDSA has produced a useful list of things to remember.

A day at the beach will most certainly be a lot of fun for you and your dog, according to the charity, but owners should protect their pets against heatstroke.

“The weather may feel cooler in a sea breeze, but temperatures can suddenly soar,” a spokeswoman added. Make sure your dog has enough of shade to sit in and plenty of fresh water to drink to avoid heatstroke.

“Avoid going to the beach during the hottest part of the day; in the summer, early mornings and later evenings are preferable, and be prepared to return home if your dog has had enough.”

Swimming can also help dogs cool off on a hot day, according to the organization, but owners should keep them properly hydrated with fresh water so they don’t get dehydrated. “The summary has come to an end.”