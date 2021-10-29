Fabinho was included in Brazil’s squad despite missing Liverpool’s match against Brighton due to injury.

Brazil has chosen Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino in their lineup for their November international matches.

The Liverpool trio has been named in The Selecao’s 23-man pool for the upcoming matches against Colombia and Argentina.

Brazil will play Colombia in Sao Paulo on November 12 before facing Argentina four days later at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium.

Fabinho was named in Tite’s squad on the same day that he was ruled out of Liverpool’s match against Brighton at Anfield tomorrow.

After suffering a knee injury that has kept him out of his team’s previous two games, the former Monaco man has yet to return to training.

“With Fabinho, it doesn’t look so fantastic, it’s a bit more problematic,” Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said of the injury.

“It’s not overly complicated, but it’s complicated enough to keep him out for the time being.” I’m still waiting for the latest news, although he hadn’t yet started team training, which is never a good indication.” Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, Manchester City’s Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Chelsea’s Thiago Silva, Tottenham’s Ederson, Manchester United’s Fred, and Leeds United’s Raphinha have all been named in the team.