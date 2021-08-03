Fabinho signs a new five-year contract with Liverpool.

Fabinho, a midfielder for Liverpool, is the latest player to sign a new long-term contract at Anfield.

Fabinho has signed an enhanced contract with the Reds that would keep him at the club until 2026.

The Brazil international has been rewarded for his remarkable performance since joining from Monaco in the summer of 2018 for an initial fee of £39.9 million.

The 27-year-old is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, having scored five goals in 122 appearances for Liverpool. He was instrumental in helping Jurgen Klopp’s team win the Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup in recent years.

As the Reds dealt with a huge defensive injury issue last season, Fabinho also played as a substitute centre-back.

The Brazilian’s reassurance comes less than a week after Trent Alexander-Arnold signed a new contract with the club that would keep him at the club until 2025.

Liverpool has made new contracts for important players a priority in order to keep the nucleus of Klopp’s existing group.

Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, and Sadio Mane are all expected to sign new contracts with the Reds, however preliminary discussions with captain Jordan Henderson have stalled.

Caoimhin Kelleher, the 22-year-old goalkeeper who is Alisson Becker’s backup, signed a five-year contract in June, while Adrian, another goalkeeper, inked a two-year extension.