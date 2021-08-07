Fabinho makes a transfer claim for Liverpool, while Man City and Chelsea are disregarded.

Fabinho believes that, despite their Premier League opponents spending lavishly this summer, Liverpool already has enough quality in their roster to replace the void created by Gini Wijnaldum’s departure.

After failing to reach an agreement on a new contract at Anfield, Wijnaldum left on a free transfer to join Paris Saint-German.

Liverpool has yet to make a transfer market move to replace the Dutchman, despite keeping an eye on a number of potential midfield targets.

And Fabinho believes Jurgen Klopp already has a fair number of choices in the engine room.

Thiago Alcantara discusses Liverpool’s injury problems and admits to being “selfish.”

“Our squad has already demonstrated that we have good players to replace him,” added the Brazilian, who recently signed a new five-year contract.

“I believe the midfield is the position in which we have the most players – we have Hendo, Thiago, Curtis, Millie, Naby Keita, and a lot of other players who can play in this position.

“It doesn’t bother me” (Wijnaldum leaving). Of course, we will miss Gini as a person, but we have the talent in this group to fill his shoes.”

“Gini was a really dear buddy of mine,” Fabinho continued. Personally, I will greatly miss him.

“And the squad will miss him since he was a great player who played in every game and was never injured. He was a force to be reckoned with.

“Gini was a one-of-a-kind player for this team. He has been quite helpful to me since my arrival at the club. He is now with a different squad, and I wish him the best of luck at PSG.”

While Liverpool’s transfer business has been confined to the £36 million acquisition of RB Leipzig’s French centre-back Ibrahima Konate, their Premier League title rivals have been pouring the cash in recent weeks.

]Champions Manchester City announced the £100 million purchase of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa on Friday, and they are still in the market for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Manchester United has paid £73 million on Jadon Sancho and is about to complete a £41 million deal for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, while Chelsea is planning a. “The summary has come to an end.”