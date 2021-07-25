Fabinho explains who Jurgen Klopp’s favorite Liverpool player is.

Fabinho, a midfielder for Liverpool, has said that Virgil van Dijk is the club’s favorite player.

Virgil Van Dijk has been a key part of Liverpool’s recent success since joining the club.

Liverpool’s No.4 is an important part of a team that has recently won the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and Premier League.

With that in mind, his absence last season was noticeable as he recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament rupture.

Klopp will be anxious to get the Dutchman back in the game as soon as possible, but he’ll be careful of deploying him too soon in case his injury worsens.

“Who is the gaffer’s favorite?” the Brazilian was asked during a Q&A session on his Instagram page. He just answered, “VVD,” with some not-so-subtle eye emojis thrown in for good measure.

Klopp will be anxious to get the Dutchman back in the game as soon as possible, but he’ll be careful of deploying him too soon in case his injury worsens.

In addition to Fabinho’s comments that Van Dijk is Klopp’s favorite, the Brazilian also praised teammate Kostas Tsimikas, calling him a’monster’ and a’so excellent’ player.

Despite the fact that the left-back only appeared twice in the Premier League for Liverpool last season – and for only five minutes each time – he appears to have already impressed the Brazilian on the training ground.

After receiving a message from Tsimikas that stated, “You are my idol,” Fabinho answered by saying, “This boy is a monster, so strong, so good.” @Tsimikas21, this guy is my hero.”

Tsimikas has had a rocky start to life on Merseyside, and with Andy Robertson ahead of him in the pecking order, breaking into Liverpool’s starting XI will be difficult.

Klopp, on the other hand, appears to have faith in the left-back, and with a season under his belt, Tsimikas could receive his chance when Klopp rotates his roster this season.