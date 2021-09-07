Fabinho admits to Liverpool as Brazil considers a FIFA sanction.

Fabinho is excited to be a part of Liverpool’s “very intense” phase, despite the danger of punishment hovering over his head.

Due to coronavirus quarantine fears, the Reds declined to release Fabinho and compatriot Alisson Becker for Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers during the present international.

The Brazilian Football Association is debating whether to urge FIFA to use the five-day rule, which prohibits players from playing for their clubs for a period of time if they fail to report for national team duty.

Both Fabinho and Alisson would be ruled out of Leeds United’s Premier League match on Sunday if such a decision is made.

But, with the Reds due to play seven games in 22 days, including the start of their Champions League and League Cup campaigns, Fabinho is keen to get started.

“I didn’t travel to the national team, so it’ll be almost two weeks before I play again,” the midfielder explained.

“I want to play in the Premier League and the Champions League,” says the player.

“I’m looking forward to this moment; we’ll be playing every three days, so everyone needs to be prepared. Every player will be required by the management.

“The group’s mentality is excellent; everyone is prepared for this and in fantastic physical condition. As a result, we’re really looking forward to this.

“It’ll be a lot of fun, but it’ll be tough. But we’re prepared for it.”

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw behind closed doors at Leeds in April, during which protests about the Reds’ brief flirtation with the European Super League took place outside the stadium.

Fabinho added, “Leeds are a highly intense team, a really good team.” “We played there last year without any fans, and it was extremely difficult.

“We know their abilities, and I believe that with the support of the fans, they will be able to achieve much more.

“Even when we’re playing on the road, this environment may benefit us. This is fantastic for the spectacle when the crowd is truly engaged in the game, so we enjoy these types of games.”

