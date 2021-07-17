‘F*** it, it’s going to get hit!’ – How Steven Gerrard’s finest Liverpool season was made possible by a “fire and ice” relationship and an unpopular transfer

Steven Gerrard recalls, “I remember being really shattered at that time.” “I was f*****!” exclaims the speaker.

He had never cast his mind back with such natural candour in any of the retellings of the Liverpool legend’s most famous goal.

Those media-trained walls had come crumbling down as an unrestrained and unguarded Gerrard discussed one of his best days in football with his great friend, Jamie Carragher.

“It’s one of them, though, because if it hadn’t gone in, I would have been f****** slaughtered,” he said on Carragher’s Greatest Game podcast, which was broadcast last year.

“‘What the f*** are you shooting for from there?!’

“But I only did it because, honest to God, I don’t think I had the energy to control it, throw it wide, and sprint into the box.

“I just thought, ‘F*** it, it’s getting hit!’” says the narrator.

The 2006 FA Cup final will live on in the minds of Liverpool fans for the rest of their life.

In reality, there would be a final named after Gerrard.

It was Liverpool’s most recent victory in the world’s oldest club championship, and it was a day defined by their captain’s singular, combative brilliance.

Following a two-goal deficit against West Ham, Gerrard’s brilliant pass set up Djibril Cisse to bring one back before taking center stage himself in the second half.

Gerrard pounced on Peter Crouch’s clever knock-down and rifled into the roof of the net to level the score at the Millennium Stadium.

However, that would not be his defining performance in the competition.

Gerrard would have to haul his team out of the quagmire once more when Paul Konchesky’s over-hit cross escaped Pepe Reina and landed inside the far post for 3-2.

The West Ham defense cleared a promising cross towards Fernando Morientes, but only as far as the Liverpool captain.

Shaka Hislop was hit by a hard, dipping strike that sped past him at 74.1 mph, settling into the back of the net in 0.98 seconds.

Carragher subsequently said after his own goal gave the Hammers the lead in Cardiff, “Stevie put on his’superman cape’ and pulled me out of jail.”

It was the PFA Footballer of the Year’s 23rd goal of a fantastic season, and it was a. “The summary has come to an end.”