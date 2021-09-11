Exhibitors at the AOC Europe Liverpool combat conference were chastised by Amnesty International over weapons sales.

Some exhibitors at an electronic warfare expo in Liverpool have been accused of selling technology to militaries and security agencies of nations accused of committing major human rights violations.

Between October 11 and 13, the Association of Old Crows (AOC) will hold its flagship AOC Europe biennial Electronic Warfare Europe convention at the Liverpool City Council-owned Exhibition Centre.

Mayor Joanne Anderson condemned the conference, saying she was helpless to stop it, prompting demonstrators to march through the streets carrying a dummy corpse.

The event’s organizers claim that it “only serves the legitimate defense and security industry,” which they describe as “the world’s most highly and closely regulated.”

A new protest in the city is planned for this Saturday, featuring former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and actress Maxine Peake.

The sales of companies exhibiting at the conference, which is attended by personnel from the military, industry, government, and academics, are directly affected by AOC Europe.

AOC Europe said that ‘88 percent of exhibitors met new prospects who are “likely to become clients” in the future’ at the 2019 conference in Stockholm, Sweden.

‘More than 90% of exhibitors said that their return on investment met or exceeded expectations,’ according to the survey.

Corporations facing charges that their equipment is or has been used to conduct human rights abuses are among the companies presenting at the conference this year, or who will feature at the 2019 event in Stockholm.

Ahead of a similar gathering in London in 2019, Amnesty International produced a report.

Several major arms manufacturers were accused by the human rights organization of “failing to do adequate human rights due diligence that could prevent their products from being used in potential human rights abuses and war crimes.”

Thales, a French aerospace and defense business that will be exhibiting at AOC Europe this year and next, is one of them.

According to Yahoo Finance, it is one of the largest armament exporters to Saudi Arabia, with the tagline “Building a Future We Can All Trust.”

Thales has been in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for more than 50 years, according to its own website.

