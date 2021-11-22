Ex-Premier League referee on Jurgen Klopp’s brawl with Mikel Arteta during Liverpool’s win: ‘There are no questions.’

On Saturday evening, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp got into a spat with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on the touchline, and an ex-Premier League referee commended Michael Oliver’s handling of the issue.

Oliver, largely regarded as the top referee in the Premier League, issued yellow cards to both Klopp and Arteta after the two exchanged heated words following a challenge by Sadio Mane.

The Arsenal manager’s reaction to Mane’s challenge did not impress the Reds boss, who believes his striker was being unfairly targeted by the opposition bench.

The rivalry between the two managers boosted Liverpool’s performance in the match, and they finally won 4-0 at Anfield.

“I thought it was handled really, really well,” ex-top-flight referee Keith Hackett told Football Insider. You don’t want that to happen; you know there’s a lot of emotion involved, and a single phrase can be misinterpreted, and we have no way of knowing what was spoken. It resulted in a physical altercation.

“There is no doubt that Oliver is a world-class referee. His self-control was outstanding. You can sometimes cram a lot of people into a little space. He didn’t rush in with red cards; instead, he followed the proper procedure, which included a public warning.” Klopp remarked after the game that he was tired of managers attempting to get players into trouble, similar to what the Arsenal bench attempted with Mane.