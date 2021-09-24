Ex-boyfriend attempted to set fire to his mother’s house while her son was inside.

When his ex-children girlfriend’s was inside, a convicted sex offender attempted to set fire to her home.

Natalie Cox was harassed and followed home from work by Edgar Warnakulasuriya, who grabbed her and ripped her clothes.

The intoxicated 49-year-old arrived outside her Walton home late at night and shouted “betrayal,” before launching an arson attack with up to ten firelighters.

At around 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 20th, Ms Cox was heading back to her Walton home when her former partner approached her, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

“He was visibly inebriated and urged her to come out for a drink with him,” prosecutor Graham Pickavance said. She refused since she had to go to work the next day.

“She attempted to flee, but he grabbed her dress. He yanked on it, ripping it.”

Ms. Cox phoned for assistance, and two men arrived, prompting Warnakulasuriya to flee.

The victim returned home and went to bed, but about 3 a.m., he rang her doorbell and yelled “betrayal.”

Ms Cox did not respond, and Warnakulasuriya left before getting up and going to work later that morning.

Her adult son was working from home when he noticed someone kneeling down near the front entrance around 1.35 p.m.

He recognized Warnakulasuriya, who bolted, and saw black flames billowing out the door.

When Mr Pickavance looked out the window, he noticed eight to ten firelighters lined up along the bottom of the door.

“One had been set alight, and it would have spread along the entire lot,” the prosecutor stated.

The son used water to put out the fire before it spread, but scorch marks were left on the door.

Warnakulasuriya, of Aintree’s Church Avenue, acknowledged stalking and arson with reckless disregard for human life.

Previous convictions for the Sri Lankan national include destroying property in 2010.

After illegally entering the country, Warnakulasuriya’s asylum application was denied in 2009, and he was deported in 2010.

He returned to the UK using a bogus Belgian ID paper, but was identified when he applied for a driver’s license in March 2012.

Warnakulasuriya claimed he departed Sri Lanka because he was afraid of being persecuted due of his ties to the Tamil Tigers.