Evidence discovered following the hospital terror assault has been updated.

Following a terror attack at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, Merseyside Police has released an update on evidence discovered there.

Following an incident that saw a taxi burst into flames in the hospital car lot last Sunday, Counter Terror Police and Merseyside officers have been working around the clock.

Emad Al Swealmeen, who had booked the Delta cab from Rutland Avenue in Sefton Park, manufactured the explosive device and perished in the attack.

As forensics converge on a cordoned-off roadway, live updates will be provided.

David Perry, a taxi driver, made a spectacular escape from the burning vehicle and is recuperating at home.

The barrier, which had been in place for eight days, has now been lifted after police’recovered all essential evidence’ from the hospital.

To reassure personnel and the general public, a mobile police station will be stationed at the hospital.

The scene at Sutcliffe Street in Kensington has also been closed, while searches at Rutland Avenue in Sefton Park by Counter Terrorism Police North West are still ongoing.

“The efforts of everyone at Liverpool Women’s Hospital in the past week has been extraordinary under very challenging circumstances,” Assistant Chief Constable Jon Roy said.

“While patients were relocated to other Merseyside hospitals in the aftermath of the tragedy, the hospital’s business continuity plans were up and running by Sunday evening, and the staff heroically continued to provide their vital service to the people of Merseyside and beyond.”

“While this work was happening and alternative access was established to allow the hospital’s excellent work to continue, staff and visitors showed incredible patience and understanding.”

“While those alternate arrangements will enable for repair work to continue at the front of the hospital, the sealing of the scene and removal of the cordon will be a significant step toward its restoration to normalcy.”

“To reassure personnel and tourists, we will keep a policing presence on the site, and a mobile police station will be stationed there in the coming days.” We will continue to visit the hospital and give high visibility patrols in the surrounding area even after it has left to protect the safety of workers, visitors, and residents.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”