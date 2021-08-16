Everything you need to know about the new self-isolation rules that went into effect today.

A substantial revision of Coronavirus limitations is set to take effect today, according to the government.

According to Mirror Online, fully vaccinated Brits and those under the age of 18 will no longer need to self-isolate if they come into touch with someone who has tested positive for Covid.

Until August 16, anyone who was “pinged” by the NHS Test and Trace App had to quarantine for 10 days.

The Prime Minister was slammed for the “pingdemic,” in which thousands of people were compelled to isolate after coming into contact with positive cases.

More than three-quarters of adults in the UK have had two vaccinations, and the government is counting on the vaccine’s success to relax the remaining limitations.

We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of all the changes to self-isolation laws that went into effect today:

British citizens who have been fully immunized no longer need to isolate themselves.

Fully vaccinated people in the UK no longer need to self-isolate if they have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a crucial update that went into effect today.

You must have had your second dose at least 14 days before making contact with a positive patient to be considered fully vaccinated.

Only Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines have been approved by the medical regulator and are provided by the NHS.

Self-isolation will not be enforced for those under the age of 18.

If they come into touch with a positive Covid case, anyone under the age of 18 is no longer legally compelled to self-isolate.

Children and young people will not be exempted based on their immunization status.

In England, school bubbles have been abolished, and students are no longer compelled to wear face covers in class. Staggered start and finish timings, as well as social alienation, have been eliminated for students.

When do I need to isolate myself?

If you test positive for covid, you must self-isolate regardless of your vaccination status or age.

If you have any covid symptoms, you must also do a PCR test and be quarantined until the results come back.

