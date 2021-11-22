Everything Mauricio Pochettino has said about Liverpool in the wake of Manchester United’s interest.

After an ugly 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time as Manchester United manager is finished, and Mauricio Pochettino could take over.

Pochettino is one of the names who has been extensively associated with the open position, with the Manchester Evening News stating that the Paris Saint-Germain manager is interested in taking the post right now.

United has dropped to eighth place in the Premier League table after a poor run of form during a season in which they were expected to challenge for the title.

Pochettino may have to lead the Red Devils back into contention for a top-four finish alongside Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea.

After his stint as manager of Tottenham Hotspur, the Argentine has a long relationship with Liverpool, most notably losing in the Champions League final in 2019, when the Reds won number six.

If United are to get their man, rivalries between Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp might be reignited, and the former Spurs manager has previously said this about Liverpool.

Pochettino stated, “You cannot compare [Liverpool and Tottenham].”

“When Klopp arrived at Liverpool, all he wanted to do was focus on constructing a team that could compete and be a genuine competitor against other clubs.

“Because our philosophies are so dissimilar, we can’t compare the two projects.” They’re on a different plane altogether.

“We’re focused on various things [than Liverpool], which is why we’re different, and we need to be focused on functioning in different ways while remaining competitive, because football is the most important thing in this organization.”

“[Liverpool] have a tremendous group, and they keep adding to it every season.”

“It’s only natural that Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea are preparing to win and be serious contenders.”

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, who had to profess his loyalty to Leicester City in his press conference before Chelsea’s 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, is another candidate for the vacant United position.