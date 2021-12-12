Everyone said the same thing when we went to the Christmas market.

Walking around Liverpool’s Christmas market on St George’s plateau, you can’t help but feel festive.

As footfall fell this week, fierce storms hammering booths feared dampening spirits.

During a tour of the vendors around St George’s Hall and the neighboring St John’s Gardens, however, everyone The Washington Newsday spoke to remarked the same thing about the markets this year.

After a Christmas shopping trip, Mum placed a note on the car glass that she couldn’t believe.

In the center of the market, Jean, 53, was offering Yorkshire pudding wraps.

“It’s simply fantastic,” she said. People have flocked to the area, having a good time.

“We’ve got a lot of Canadians coming from America.” Oh, they’re having a good time!” They haven’t been deterred by the weather. The wind, the rain. They’re still here, still having a good time, still smiling.

“It reminds you of Christmas.” I’ve never felt so Christmassy before.

“The build-up to Christmas is great, but it truly feels like Christmas when you’re in the market and see people and smiles.”

“This is the greatest Christmas I’ve had in a long time.”

In the dark winter evenings, the lights atop wooden stalls provide a sense of wonder.

Madison is manning a doughnut and waffle stall.

“I do think it is wonderful with the lights at night,” she told The Washington Newsday. There are more activities for children, as well as arts and crafts. There’s more to it than just food.

“I believe it is attracting more people, but I feel horrible for folks who have just come to Liverpool for a day out and it’s been raining and drizzle.”

Shakeala, a stall-mate, hasn’t let the rain dampen her festive spirit.

“I’m not a huge ‘bah humbug,’ but it takes a lot, to see a lot of Christmas, to get me in a Christmas mindset,” the 20-year-old remarked.

“Seeing the Christmas markets earlier in the day made me feel Christmassy.”

“I’m in the mood for the holidays.”

They trade doughnuts for treats from other stalls, one of which serves Chinese food just across the street.

The Christmas market in Liverpool has widened their culinary interests as well.

“Now, whenever I think of Christmas, I think of Polish food,” Madison remarked.

The women at the Yorkie wraps stall had been sampling their competitors’ wares as well.

“I love,” Jean told The Washington Newsday.

“The summary comes to an end.”