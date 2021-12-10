‘Everyone in that stadium will know,’ Steven Gerrard says ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard has discussed his feelings as he prepares to return to Liverpool with Aston Villa.

On Saturday, the new Villa manager takes his squad to Anfield for the first time in a professional position since leaving the club as a player in 2015.

Gerrard took over as Villa manager last month and has won three of his four games so far, with his only setback coming in a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

The Kop icon has revealed the two reasons why facing Liverpool ‘brings a grin to his face’ ahead of his reunion with his boyhood club.

Pep Guardiola already knows what Steven Gerrard intends to do to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

“For obvious reasons, I truly respect and understand all of the hoopla around the game,” Gerrard said in his pre-match press conference, which was aired by Sky Sports. “I’m going back to a club that I spent many years there.”

“It makes me grin for a couple of reasons.”

“For one thing, I had a great time there because I had a wonderful relationship with a lot of individuals at the club.”

“I’m a local lad, and I’ve always supported the team I grew up with, and I’ll continue to do so.”

“However, it brings a smile to my face because it allows me to go there and play against a good squad, a good management, with the possibility to try and win the game, which is my sole goal.”

“I think the commotion is for other people to get excited about; for me, it’s about preparing a team as best I can in order to have a great outcome for Aston Villa.”

“That’s how I’ll be, and everyone in that stadium will know who I am and why I’m going to Anfield.”